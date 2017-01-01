Presidential aspirant held hostage

A presidential hopeful and standard bearer of the Vision Transformation Party has been booed and subsequently held hostage by angry partisans and supporters in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County during a national convention.



Aspirant Jeremiah Z. Whapoe was held for failure to provide feeding and lodging, including allowance for delegates who attended the just ended national convention.

The party had gone to Buchanan over the weekend for convention, but following the arrival of delegates, the leadership was reportedly unable to provide lodging and food, and worse of all, standard bearer Whapoe could not deliver allowance promised.

Each delegate had been promised US$20 for the two days of the convention, but at the close, Whapoe allegedly failed to live up to his words thereby, leaving hungry and disappointed partisans and supporters with no alternative, but to boo and placed their political leader under hostage.

It took the intervention of officers of the Liberia National Police in the county to rescue Mr. Whapoe from the angry crowd.

When the national secretary general of the party was contacted on Wednesday, March 1, at the party headquarters in Monrovia, he confirmed there were some disturbances, but blamed intruders.

“Those that were engaged in that act were not partisans. They are intruders, who took advantage of the situation,” said Mr. Lawrence Gboyah.

According to him, the party had budgeted US$3000 for the convention and US$20 was allotted per delegation drawn from 73 electoral districts beside members of the national executive committee.

Gboyah lamented that it was unfortunate that people, who had gone to witness the exercise, created problem for food and lodging and even attempted to join the partisans to demand for per diem. Editing by Jonathan Browne