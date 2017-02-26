VR fraudsters under probe

Police in Monrovia are reportedly pursuing some workers of the National Elections Commission allegedly linked to an illegal voter’s registration ring in Johnsonville, Montserrado County.

This followed a syndicate allegedly masterminded by the head of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Deliverable Unit at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Amos Siebo and five women yet to be identified.

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism late Monday confirmed that the Liberia National Police has broken up an illegal voter’s registration ring at a private residential home in Johnsonville, Montserrado County and retrieved assortment of National Elections Commission (NEC) issued implements, including cameras, dozens of blank voter’s cards and forms.

The Ministry quotes a police investigation report as stating that the five unidentified ladies are persons Mr. Siebo ostensibly intends to contest a legislative seat in the forthcoming elections.

They were reportedly found in possession of the voter’s registration materials at a private residence in Johnsonville on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

The release says Mr. Siebo has a consultancy contract with the President’s Delivery Unit (PDU) at the Ministry of State, but based on the police report, the Ministry has immediately cancelled his contract.

The prime suspect and his five accomplices are being investigated by the Crime Services Section (CSS) of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Police source narrated that as a result of the incident, a Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs’ vehicle (pick-up) is being impounded at the National Police Headquarters in Monrovia.

Also, police is reportedly investigating another unidentified individual, who was allegedly subcontracted by Mr. Siebo to recruit people for trucking to voter registration centers.

Meanwhile, the release says the Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman has duly apprised the NEC Chair Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah of the development, and the NEC Boss has promised his full cooperation in the matter.

By Emmanuel Mondaye-Editing by Jonathan Browne