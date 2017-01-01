Ellen dedicates Saclepae City Hall

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has dedicated the Saclepae City Hall in Nimba County, named and styled in her honor. Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony, Mrs. Sirleaf told a jubilant crowd in Saclepae City of Nimba County “We are here to say thank you for helping to keep the peace. I want to commend you, especially the private sector and citizens for what you have done all these years”.

An Executive Mansion release says President Sirleaf made the statement in Saclepae City on Monday, 20 February when she cut ribbons to a modern city hall and had it opened formally.

“Thanks to all of you; it takes someone with courage to do the right thing like you have done; thank you for keeping the peace and for what you have individually and collectively done in your various

activities, be it farming, business, school among others”, he said.

The Liberian Leader says the future of Liberia is bright, and Liberians can be what they want to be if they work for it. President Sirleaf said the dedication of Saclepae City Hall was a clear demonstration that the people of

Nimba County were hard-working and committed people. She urged them to maintain the City Hall and keep it clean for the purpose intended. She said the opening of the City Hall marked a major transition to a new governance approach aimed at making citizens comfortable.

“With the opening of this Hall, it is now clear that what you see going on in Nimba shows development that must be commended”, President Sirleaf emphasized.

She thanked the citizens and residents for helping to maintain the 11 years of uninterrupted peace through their various activities, adding that whenever she moves around and sees agriculture activities, it shows that Liberia’s future is bright.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has recommended twins that are are suffering from some form of deformity to be taken to the J. F. Kennedy

Hospital in Monrovia for medical checkup and treatment. The kids are Martha Wenday and LaykarnueWenday of Vaye Graie.

President Sirleaf then reassured Liberians that she is of the conviction that there will be a good election this Ocober. “I do believe we will have a successful election; I believe the

Liberian people do not want anyone to disturb the 11 years of peace that we have enjoyed. So, be a part of the ongoing voter’s registration process”, she urged.

For her part, Saclepae City Mayor Marie Yeleyon praised President Sirleaf for the visit especially the construction of several development projects including a market building, the provision of electricity and roads, among others.

She said she was particularly grateful to President Sirleaf for giving voice to and for promoting women’s issues. “We do not have anything to give you but to say thank you for all you

have done for Nimba in particular and Liberia in general”, she said.

-Press release