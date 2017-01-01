Sen. Grupee extolls Ellen

The head of Nimba County Legislative Caucus, Senator Thomas Grupee has extolled President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the numerous development initiatives that have taken place in Nimba County, something he said was worth commending “We owe you a depth of gratitude. You have done exceptionally well for which we are grateful for your leadership,” he said.

On Monday, 20 February, Senator Grupee acknowledged with profound appreciation the number of “Nimbaians” that are working in the Sirleaf-led administration ranging from Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Assistant Ministers to Directors.

The Nimba County Senator wondered what more the people of Nimba could ask for from President Sirleaf’s government, having named the pavement of the road from Red-Light to Ganta and the Guinea Border, and the Jackson F. Doe Hospital, among others. Sen. Grupee said Nimba will never forget what President Sirleaf has done for the people of Nimba. He furthered said the Legislative Caucus of Nimba was working together in spite of some disagreements over county-related issues, which he said were normal in any civilized society.

Also in attendance were some chiefs and elders who thanked President Sirleaf and noted that the peace Liberia enjoys today could not have been possible without the leadership role she exhibited over the years, despite the challenges encountered.

Following the dedicatory ceremony of a city hall in Saclepae City, President Sirleaf attended a Town Hall meeting in Bahn City to interact with the citizens and thanked them for the 11 years of peace. In Bahn, the citizens including women, chiefs, elders, youths, farmers and students welcomed President Sirleaf and expressed thanks and

appreciation to her for all that she has done and continues to do for Nimba County and Liberia in general.

They named access to education, health, roads, freedom of speech and press as well as women’s empowerment as some of what the government has done under her leadership. President Sirleaf also made a brief stopover in Old Youpea, Nimba County to interact with market women, young people, motorcyclists, students and chiefs and elders in a Town Hall Meeting.

She praised them for keeping the peace they are now enjoying, recalling that when she took over in 2006, there were three things she set out to do first including giving Liberia back its reputation as a country that is equal to any civilized country in the world. She noted that today, Liberians are once again respected around the world.

President Sirleaf encouraged the people of Nimba to keep the peace to ensure that Liberia does not go back to war. She additionally urged them to promote freedom of speech, adding that she has not been deterred by those who speak good or bad about her.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf also dedicated a modern Commissioner Compound in Youpea and congratulated the citizens for their commitment to the government and Liberia. Also making remarks were Nimba Superintendent, Senator Thomas Grupee, Mr. Rick Towah, chiefs, elders, rural women, youth and health workers.

While thanking the President, they also appealed to her for the elevation of the only junior high school to a high school level in order to accommodate huge number of student who have finished junior high level education.

The citizens also appealed to President Sirleaf for an ambulance to buttress the work of Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tappita. President Sirleaf is accompanied by several senior government officials including Internal Affairs Minister, Dr. Henrique Tokpa, Finance and Development Minister, Hon. Boima Kamara, LTA Boss, Ms. Angelique Weeks, some member of the Nimba County Legislative Caucus, among others. - NewDawn



