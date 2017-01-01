Aspirant’s car kills 5

At least five persons died instantly and several others sustained serious injuries when a vehicle in which they were riding reportedly collided head-on with a motorbike at Todee Junction in Montserrado County.

The vehicle involved in the accident is said to belong to a River Gee County representative aspirant, Augustine Cheap. Mr. Cheap is reportedly an employee of the Liberia Commission on Small Arms.

The accident occurred on Friday, 17 February at Todee Junction when Mr. Cheap’s driver reportedly lost control and hit a bridge before colliding with a motorbike. Most of the victims, dressed in jeans and T-shirts, were said to be supporters of aspirant Augustine Cheap. They were on their way to Grand Gedeh County from Monrovia.

It has not been established whether they were being transported to the county by the aspirant to participate in the ongoing voter registration across the country ahead of the October 10th presidential and representative elections.

But the driver of the vehicle and four other occupants,who were onboard, died instantly, while two people on the bike and other occupants in the car sustained injuries when the white Toyota Hilux double cabin pickup somersaulted as a result of excessive speed, according to report.

The five victims include three females and two males, but they have not been identified, included the wounded. The motorbike was reportedly heading toward the main road from inside Todee District, according to eyewitnesses, when it collided with the pickup.

Over six victims, said to be in critical conditions were taken to the Charles Henry Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County for medication, while other survivors have been subsequently transferred to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr. in Margibi-Editing by Jonathan Browne