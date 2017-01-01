MPC attacks LP, ANC

Three opposition parties are locked down here in heated exchanges,after the Movement for Progressive Change or MPC of businessman turned politician Mr. Simeon Freeman, accused the Liberty Party of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine and the Alternative National Congress or ANC of ex-corporate executive Alexander Cummings of being alleged regime collaborators.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, February 17, Mr. Freeman’s MPC said it was foolhardy for the ANC and the LP to think that they could continue to disguise their true identities in the midst of a conscious Liberian population.

“MPC finds it compelling to unveil the true character of a few political parties claiming to be opposition, when in effect they are undistinguished from the ruling Unity Party. MPC, being the lone voiceof the opposition community in Liberia, realizes that the Liberty Party and Alternative National Congress are equal shareholders of the misgivings and underperformance of the Unity Party that they are pretentiously seeking to replace,” the party claims.

It alleged that it is now believed that Cllr. Brumskine and Mr. Cummings were currently battling for President Sirleaf's endorsement which will obviously hurt anyone who gets it, as was demonstrated in the 2014 Senatorial elections where majority of UP's candidates lost miserably because of the President's failed legacy.

The party said it was an insult to the Liberian people for partieslike ANC and LP to allegedly be soliciting the people's vote when both political institutions have allegedly conspired with the ruling Unity Party in an unholy marriage to exploit and deprive Liberians of theirentitled wealth for 11 years and counting.

The MPC has suggested that Liberians should not take the ANC and LP serious for the 2017 Presidential elections based on claims it is making against the two parties.

But in response, the ANC said the MPC was speaking outof frustration over claims that about 80 partisans defected from the party last year and declared their support for the ANC.

Speaking to this paper on Friday, 17 February, ANC Deputy Communication Manager Mr. Jonathan Dolakeh claimed that the party has been in the corridor of speaking about the ills in society. He argued that the ANC will not blindly criticize when there is no need to do so.

He suggested that even though the Liberian people have already characterized the ANC and LP as 'regime collaborators, it was however incumbent upon the opposition community to garner collective support aimed at resisting the UP and its agents from securing a third term.

LP Vice Chairman for Political Affairs Mr. Darious Dillon could not respond to calls from this paper when he was contacted based on claims against his party.

-Editing by Winston W. Parley