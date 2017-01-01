Weah: PYJ’s past is haunting him

The standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change Senator George MannahWeah has launched a stinking attack against his political rival Prince Y. Johnson of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction, saying PYJ is being haunted by his past deeds, which he should accept rather than shifting blames.

The Nimba County Senator while in en-route to Abuja, Nigeria for the ECOWAS Parliament sitting was briefly held at the airport by Nigerian Immigration officers. But he blames Senator Weah, who headed the Liberian legislative delegation to Nigeria, for the apparent embarrassment, stressing that it is the responsibility of the head of delegation to ensure that every member is given due protection and service, but Weah reportedly abandoned him at the airport.

According to PYJ, during interaction with immigration officers, Weah reportedly abandoned him and he had to use his connections and influence to get through. However, speaking to this paper on Thursday, 16 February via mobile phone from Abuja, Weah said as head of delegation, it is not his responsibility to serve as tour guard or protocol officer for the ECOWAS Parliament.

He explained that the delay of Senator Johnson at the Nigerian airport has nothing to do with him (Weah) but PYJ’s own past records. Senator PYJ is leader of the disbanded rebels Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia or INPFL whose forces under his command captured President Samuel Kanyon Doe from the hands of ECOMOG and subsequently mutilated him to death on Bushrod Island.

Weah maintained that the history of the political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconciliation is seriously haunting him and he should not cry wolf, saying, “Senator Johnson should now reflect on his past. His activities in the past still haunt him today. Let him face it and live with it and stop shifting blame on me. I’m not protocol officer for ECOWAS Parliament.”

Commenting on allegation that he (Weah) is in the habit of signing for allowances and abandoning session at the Parliament, the presidential hopeful said Senator Johnson is big liar. “It is very shameful and embarrassing for someone who claims to be pastor to be lying. For it is something that the Liberian people should watch for, because, I represented Liberia in the speaker’s office when the pronouncement was made,” he said.

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne