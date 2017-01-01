Ballot papers arrive for Lofa By-election

Ballot papers for the 28 February by-election in electoral district#1 Lofa County have reportedly arrived the country. According to the National Elections Commission, a total of 40,150 ballot papers were received on Thursday, 16 February at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County, and are currently being kept in the NEC warehouse under protection of State Security personnel, awaiting deployment to the county.

Meanwhile, NEC says campaign activities and Election Day awareness are ongoing in Lofa with all nine qualified candidates in the race actively increasing the pace of their campaign ahead of February 28th.

Official campaign will end on Sunday, 26 February at midnight in the county. A release from the Commission says District#1 eligible voters are expected to vote in all 17 published voting precincts.

Over 219 polling staffs are expected to undergo training before the February 26 final deployment. The pending by-election is intended to fill a vacant seat created as the result of the death of Representative Eugene FallahKpakar in November last year.Press Release