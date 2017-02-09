Trucking fight intensifies in margibi

The fight against trucking eligible voters to Margibi County to register has intensified with some citizens seriously attacking one another in a quest to allow those being trucked to register in the county, with Cinta Township Commissioner William Julye becoming one of the latest victims of such attack.

The Commissioner was allegedly hit in his chest by an adherent, Varney S. Kemokai of one of the aspirants (Mr. Clarence Gahr) in Weala at his (Julye’s) office on Thursday, February 9, 2017 where staffs of the National Elections Commission are carrying on the registration process.



The attack was launched against Commissioner Julye when he allegedly ordered VR staffs to hold onto the registration of certain people whose personal information was unclear. Report says those affected were trucked overnight into the area.



Varney, who received the information, insisted that his brother who was among those denied, be registered. It was during his insistence that he knocked the commissioner in his chest, but was restrained subsequently.



Commissioner Julye told this paper that he would make an official report to the police because he was assaulted.

The Commissioner claimed that he was already in route to two different programs when the incident occurred so he could do nothing else.



When contacted, Varney Sylvester Kemokai told said he was in a meeting and promised to call back, but up to press time, he did not return the call to confirm or deny the allegation.



The situation is creating fear among citizens of the area with many of them expressing apprehension that one of these days, someone could be harmed or killed before the VR process ends, if the NEC did not put stop to such behavior.



Weala and its environs saw a scene of misunderstanding and complete bitterness in what residents termed as trucking of eligible voters for registration.

Approximately 200 persons were transported to the area in bus to register at two of the registration centers in Weala, but they were seriously resisted by ordinary citizens, an aspirant and followers of other politicians on grounds that they did not hail from the district.



By Ramsey Singbeh, Jr. in Margibi County-Editing by Jonathan Browne