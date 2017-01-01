4,000 CITIZENS DEMAND VR CENTERS

Report reaching the New Dawn from Margibi County says about 4,000 persons who turned out for the ongoing Voter Registration or VR exercise in Margibi County could not find a registration enter due to failure by the National Elections Commission or NEC to create centers.

The NewDawn’s Margibi County Correspondent says citizens expressed frustration over the situation, saying they faced embarrassment as NEC allegedly failed to assign voter’s registration workers at Section Four of Wea Clan in the Cinta Township of District #4.



There were reports that citizens have threatened a peaceful protest against the NEC for the action allegedly taken against them. Following the situation there, Cinta Township Commissioner William B.S. Julye spoke in a very angry and frustrated tone when he appeared on Radio Gbaisue in Weala, Margibi County on 4 February.



Commissioner Julye said NEC failed to assign people mainly in an area called Gbawowunma in District four of the county where he says there were over three thousand citizens that were of voting age and above and needed to be registered.



But he said the people were resolved to go to Bong County to register there ahead of the elections, as they allegedly did in the past elections on similar grounds of lack of polling centers.



Commissioner Julye noted that the local authorities earlier engaged the NEC to ensure that there was a polling center in the area to avoid Margibi citizens crossing over to Bong County during the elections time.



He claimed that the NEC gave the people assurance voter registration centers would have been created there, even though he says NEC has not yet sent anyone there on grounds that it was unable to get people to reach to the citizens.



By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr. in Margibi-Editing by Winston W. Parley