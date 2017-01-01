FEMALE LEGISLATIVE ASPIRANT URGES LIBERIANS TO REGISTER

A female legislative aspirant for Montserrado County Electoral District #9 and CEO of Helping Impact Liberia, Madam Paulita C.C. Wie is calling on all eligible voters including girls aged 18 and above to turn out and register so as to be eligible to vote in the october elections.

In an exclusive interview with the NewDawn at her residence in the Airfield Community of Sinkor on Monday, 6 February, Madam Wie said democracy was about numbers, pleading with girls of voting age to understand that candidates will take the female vote seriously if voter registration results show a massive turnout of women and girls.

She argued that women can only have the opportunity to vote and choose the leader they want if they are registered.

The Legislative Aspirant says the electoral process is not just a patriotic duty that every citizen of voting age needs to prioritize, but it is the surest way of influencing policy at the national level.

She has however observed that most of the first time voters here were so excited to register because it was their first time voting in a national elections process.

She further indicated that older voters are saying that they will not register to vote, citing their frustrations in those they elected in past elections.

She said those suggesting that they will not vote were expressing anger at elected officials for not seek their interest in terms of representation in government, education and health care system.

In concluding, Madam Wie urged voters to know their leaders before electing them into power, warning that if they fail to elect people they know, it will be late to take them out of power if their interest is not represented.



By Bridgett Milton-Editing by Winston W. Parley