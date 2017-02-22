NEC admits to slow VR process

The National Elections Commission or NEC has admitted to slow start of the ongoing voter’s registration across the country, but said it is because of the impression Liberians made about staffs at the commission.

NEC Communication Director Joseph Nyesuah told UNMIL Radio on Tuesday, February 21, that citizens, who went to the various centers to get registered, noted that whenever they arrived, no staff was around to register them, saying “I think this is why the process has been slow.”

“The process is dropping because of the impression others have made that whenever they go to register, nobody is around to cater to them, and those people will never want to go and see for themselves or make any follow up about the information that was given to them”, he however argued.

Mr. Nyesuah said these concerns have already been addressed, but the paramount issue now is materials needed to expedite the process, adding that awareness, which was lacking, is currently undergoing in all parts of the country and mechanisms are being put in place to speed up the exercise.

According to him, citizens that left their various houses to go register are the ones finding problem with NEC staffs, saying “there is a need for our people to encourage their relatives, friends to take interest in the voter registration, and stop telling them to back off from the exercise, because it is a matter of the state.”

When asked about the performance of staffs deployed at various centers, the Communication Director quickly responded that all those, who are working for the Commission in the registration process are Liberians that were hired and trained; no foreigners among them.

“I can’t understand why people would complain about NEC staffs that are assigned at various centers, these are all Liberians, I mean nobody at the NEC that has handpicked any of their relatives or family members to work, all those staffs are people that underwent the necessary training, so they are doing their work.”

He said the NEC has a contract with staffers, and they are aware of what they will receive at the end of the exercise, so there was no need to raise any concern about their contract.