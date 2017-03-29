Boakai’s best option

Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and standard bearer of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s governing Unity Party has got every reason to keep his choice for vice standard bearer secrete, amid widespread public speculations here on who could be a...
Nimba chief wants Code of Conduct relaxed

A suspended paramount chief in Nimba County is calling for the relaxation of the controversial Code of Conduct for public officials, for the sake of free, fair and peaceful elections. Chief Franklin Toweh says until someone is adjudged guilty of...
CDC ignores defection

In the wake of incessant exodus of key long serving members from main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC, officials of the coalition are claiming that defection of their partisans is a non -issue based on claims that when two persons...
PYJ, Urey coalition faces hitches

There appears to be hitches emerging in a developing coalition arrangement among three opposition parties here including Sen. Prince Johnson’s Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction or MDR, businessman turned - politician Benoni Urey’s All...
Pres. Sirleaf congratulates Queen Elizabeth at 91

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on the occasion commemorating her 91st birth anniversary on Friday, April 21, 2017....
Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa rebounds

World Bank Chief Economist for Africa, Mr. Albert G. Zeufack says Africa’s economic growth recovery has been weak due to wasteful spending in many countries on the Continent. However, he says growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is rebounding in 2017 after...
POLITICS

Mass power cut stirs up Nimba

21-04-2017

Nimba County is said to be unease over a mass power disconnection campaign by the Liberia Electricity Corporation and Jungle Energy Power, affecting thousands of residents. Some aggrieved residents told this...

ULD descends on Rep. Nyumanlin

21-04-2017

The Union of Liberian Democrats or ULD has expressed serious disappointment in newly inducted Representative of electoral district#1 in Lofa County, Francis S. Nyumanlin, for recent comments made against the...

Public Defenders attend Judicial Trainin…

21-04-2017

Public Defenders from across Liberia are currently attending a quarterly judicial training in Kakata, Margibi County. The training is being facilitated by the James A. A. Pierre Judicial Institute in collaboration...

Sports

Arsenal Liberia Fan Club get’s official …

19-04-2017

English Premier League Club Arsenal’s fan club in Liberia has received the team’s official banner during a colorful event here on Saturday,15 April. The banner will be used in Liberia as...

Oilers re-claim LBA title

19-04-2017

The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company or LPRC Sensational Oilers on Sunday, 16 April re-claimed the Liberia Basketball Association First Division trophy after a spectacular victory over defending Champions Mighty Barrolle on...

  Liberian wins kickboxing championshi…

04-04-2017

  A Liberian international Victor Nagbe has won the World Middleweight Kickboxing Championship held in Australia. According to Sports Extra, a page owned by Liberian female sports writer, Matina Brooks, he is...

Business

CBL subpoenaed in GW trial

30-03-2017

The Criminal Court “C” at the Temple of Justice has ordered subpoena against Central Bank of Liberia authorities for Thursday, 30 March, after prosecution expressed dissatisfaction at International Bank Liberia’s...

SEGAL dedicates US$21,000 surveillance e…

29-03-2017

The Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) has turned over US$21,000 worth of surveillance equipment, including several pieces of closed-circuit television (CCTV), to the Bureau of Passport and Visas...

US$11,062 criminal syndicate busted at L…

29-03-2017

Four persons have been charged and sent to court for alleged forgery, money laundering, criminal facilitation and fraud, after they were apprehended by the Major Crime Investigation Department of the...

