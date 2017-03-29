POLITICS
Mass power cut stirs up Nimba
21-04-2017
Nimba County is said to be unease over a mass power disconnection campaign by the Liberia Electricity Corporation and Jungle Energy Power, affecting thousands of residents. Some aggrieved residents told this...Read more
ULD descends on Rep. Nyumanlin
21-04-2017
The Union of Liberian Democrats or ULD has expressed serious disappointment in newly inducted Representative of electoral district#1 in Lofa County, Francis S. Nyumanlin, for recent comments made against the...Read more
Public Defenders attend Judicial Trainin…
21-04-2017
Public Defenders from across Liberia are currently attending a quarterly judicial training in Kakata, Margibi County. The training is being facilitated by the James A. A. Pierre Judicial Institute in collaboration...Read more
NBC retires 6 employees
Equip-Liberia donates filter buckets
Police Chief to dismantle checkpoints
LP blames defeats on logistics
Mail Town to get modern clinic
Kakata wants relationship with Brooklyn Park City revised
Episcopal Church donates food to inmates
More kids resurface in the streets
Vulnerable girls acquire skills
Grand Gedeh sees security calm
Sports
Arsenal Liberia Fan Club get’s official …
19-04-2017
English Premier League Club Arsenal’s fan club in Liberia has received the team’s official banner during a colorful event here on Saturday,15 April. The banner will be used in Liberia as...Read more
Oilers re-claim LBA title
19-04-2017
The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company or LPRC Sensational Oilers on Sunday, 16 April re-claimed the Liberia Basketball Association First Division trophy after a spectacular victory over defending Champions Mighty Barrolle on...Read more
Liberian wins kickboxing championshi…
04-04-2017
A Liberian international Victor Nagbe has won the World Middleweight Kickboxing Championship held in Australia. According to Sports Extra, a page owned by Liberian female sports writer, Matina Brooks, he is...Read more
Liberian delegation departs for World Cross Country Championships
Golf Association holds one - day Oniyama Open
Montserrado wins first championship after 63 years
Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.
Liberia, Morocco Clash Today
Mighty Barrolle get L$100,000 fine
Referees told to uphold integrity
Mourinho Finally En route to Man-U
Liberian Referee Joins 33 Others
Lone Star to finish Djibouti today
Business
CBL subpoenaed in GW trial
30-03-2017
The Criminal Court “C” at the Temple of Justice has ordered subpoena against Central Bank of Liberia authorities for Thursday, 30 March, after prosecution expressed dissatisfaction at International Bank Liberia’s...Read more
SEGAL dedicates US$21,000 surveillance e…
29-03-2017
The Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) has turned over US$21,000 worth of surveillance equipment, including several pieces of closed-circuit television (CCTV), to the Bureau of Passport and Visas...Read more
US$11,062 criminal syndicate busted at L…
29-03-2017
Four persons have been charged and sent to court for alleged forgery, money laundering, criminal facilitation and fraud, after they were apprehended by the Major Crime Investigation Department of the...Read more
AccessBank launches MoneyGram services
Govt. signs US $ 30M grant for power
US$1.1m for VR extension
Multinationals siphon $530bn from Africa
ArcelorMittal to rehire some redundant workers
LEC loses US$18m
Court denies video recording in GW trial
Another audit at Finance
GOL signs US $ 20m agreement
LEC CLAIMS BIG LOSSES
WFP brings critical food relief after Ebola outbreak
Lonestar Cell MTN launches ‘21Days of Y’ello Care'