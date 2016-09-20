POLITICS
Alliance against Speaker Nuquay
27-02-2017
Two aspirants for the representative seat in Margibi County Electoral District #5 are reportedly in discussion to form a single force to unseat incumbent Representative J. Emmanuel Nuquay come October. The...Read more
Circuit court to hear sodomy case
27-02-2017
Report emanating from the corridors of the 13th Judicial Circuit sitting in its February Term in Margibi County says the court is making every necessary effort to commence trial of...Read more
Troubling signs
27-02-2017
Grand Bassa County Representative Gabriel Buchanan Smith has claimed huge irregularities in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, something he has described as troubling signs on the walls that could create...Read more
Sports
Golf Association holds one - day Oniyama…
24-02-2017
The Liberia Golf Association or LGA has announced that it will hold a day - long Oniyama Open at the sea view National Golf Course on Sunday, 26 February in...Read more
Montserrado wins first championship afte…
16-01-2017
Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.Read more
Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.
20-09-2016
A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...Read more
Business
ArcelorMittal to rehire some redundant w…
27-02-2017
Global steel giant ArcelorMittal announced Friday that it will begin rehiring some of its staffs declared redundant in 2015/16 following the Ebola crisis which had severe impact on all companies...Read more
LEC loses US$18m
23-02-2017
Liberia Electricity Corporation or LEC Managing Director Mr. Foley Sackor Says the corporation losses US$18 million per annum to power theft.Mr. Sackor told the Senate Committee on Lands, Mines and...Read more
Court denies video recording in GW trial
22-02-2017
Criminal Court “C” has denied prosecution’s request to allow video recording and live broadcast of the economic sabotage trial of several Liberian and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials because...Read more
