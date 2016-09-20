ArcelorMittal to rehire some redundant workers

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal announced Friday that it will begin rehiring some of its staffs declared redundant in 2015/16 following the Ebola crisis which had severe impact on all companies here in July this year. The company redundant over...
Police probe theft at LIPFOCO

Police at the Zone One Depot on Bushrod Island outskirt of Monrovia are investigation an employee of one of Liberia’s leading mattress producing companies LIPFOCO for allegedly stealing foaming sheet from the company’s warehouse valued thousands of...
Clergy warns politicians

The Vicar or deputy to the Bishop of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Paynesville, Rev. Fr. Peter M. Inuwa has warned here that “we are doom” if people are not mindful of how to address leaders, expressing observation that so many times people...
LINU wants Jones, LIBA audited

The political leader of the Liberia Nation Union or LINU is calling for a forensic audit of the ex-Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia now a presidential hopeful here, Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, and the former President of the Liberia...
Police extortion worries IG

Liberia’s Police Chief Col. Gregory Coleman has expressed serious disappointment over news of alleged extortion of money from drivers, and other road users by traffic police officers, on grounds that such unprofessional action is unacceptable and reduces...
Boakai has no match

A Liberian political commentator Mr. Gbai M. Gbala is claiming that no other [aspirant] for President of Liberia possesses the qualification as sitting - vice president Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr, and has endorsed the ruling Unity party or UP...
POLITICS

Alliance against Speaker Nuquay

27-02-2017

Two aspirants for the representative seat in Margibi County Electoral District #5 are reportedly in discussion to form a single force to unseat incumbent Representative J. Emmanuel Nuquay come October. The...

Circuit court to hear sodomy case

27-02-2017

Report emanating from the corridors of the 13th Judicial Circuit sitting in its February Term in Margibi County says the court is making every necessary effort to commence trial of...

Troubling signs

27-02-2017

Grand Bassa County Representative Gabriel Buchanan Smith has claimed huge irregularities in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, something he has described as troubling signs on the walls that could create...

Sports

Golf Association holds one - day Oniyama…

24-02-2017

The Liberia Golf Association or LGA has announced that it will hold a day - long Oniyama Open at the sea view National Golf Course on Sunday, 26 February in...

Montserrado wins first championship afte…

16-01-2017

Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.

Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.

20-09-2016

A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...

Business

LEC loses US$18m

23-02-2017

Liberia Electricity Corporation or LEC Managing Director Mr. Foley Sackor Says the corporation losses US$18 million per annum to power theft.Mr. Sackor told the Senate Committee on Lands, Mines and...

Court denies video recording in GW trial

22-02-2017

Criminal Court “C” has denied prosecution’s request to allow video recording and live broadcast of the economic sabotage trial of several Liberian and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials because...

