Lonestar Cell MTN empowers market women

Liberia’s giant mobile telecommunication network Lonestar Cell MTN has embarked on a campaign of empowering market women in Montserrado County and its environs with its mobile money transaction. The Company says the campaign is intended to help...
Read more...

Sen. Grupee extolls Ellen

The head of Nimba County Legislative Caucus, Senator Thomas Grupee has extolled President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the numerous development initiatives that have taken place in Nimba County, something he said was worth commending “We owe you a...
Read more...

Ellen dedicates Saclepae City Hall

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has dedicated the Saclepae City Hall in Nimba County, named and styled in her honor. Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony, Mrs. Sirleaf told a jubilant crowd in Saclepae City of Nimba County “We are here to say...
Read more...

LEC loses US$18m

Liberia Electricity Corporation or LEC Managing Director Mr. Foley Sackor Says the corporation losses US$18 million per annum to power theft.Mr. Sackor told the Senate Committee on Lands, Mines and Energy on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, 22 February...
Read more...

NEC keeping voter cards?

The National Elections Commission or NEC is facing barrage of allegations from across the country ranging from alleged denial of eligible voters, unqualified staffs to withholding voter cards for special interests with the latest claims coming an...
Read more...

NEC admits to slow VR process

The National Elections Commission or NEC has admitted to slow start of the ongoing voter’s registration across the country, but said it is because of the impression Liberians made about staffs at the commission. NEC Communication Director Joseph...
Read more...

POLITICS

GW indictees suffer multiple blows

23-02-2017

Indicted former National Investment Commission or NIC boss Dr. Richard Tolbert has lost two motions seeking separate trial and the dismissal of the economic sabotage indictment against Liberian officials alleging that...

Read more

UK group urges Liberia to protect IEZ

23-02-2017

U.K. -based Environmental Justice Foundation or EJF has called on the Government of Liberia to ring-fence its six nautical mile exclusion zone, safeguarding its use for the artisanal fishers that rely on...

Read more

I did not sign decent work bill

22-02-2017

House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay has denied signing the decent work and the pension laws of Liberia against the workforce of Liberia. Speaker Nuquay, who represents Margibi County electoral district#5, said...

Read more

Sports

Montserrado wins first championship afte…

16-01-2017

Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.

Read more

Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.

20-09-2016

A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...

Read more

Liberia, Morocco Clash Today

31-08-2016

Liberia’s National Football team- the Lone Star, will today lock horns with their Morocco counterparts in the City of Casablanca. According to the Liberia Football Association, the Lone Star will meet with a...

Read more

Business

LEC loses US$18m

23-02-2017

Liberia Electricity Corporation or LEC Managing Director Mr. Foley Sackor Says the corporation losses US$18 million per annum to power theft.Mr. Sackor told the Senate Committee on Lands, Mines and...

Read more

Court denies video recording in GW trial

22-02-2017

Criminal Court “C” has denied prosecution’s request to allow video recording and live broadcast of the economic sabotage trial of several Liberian and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials because...

Read more

MOFA explains L$20m fraud

21-02-2017

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed findings of the General Auditing Commission or GAC that the Ministry’s project Manager Mr. Augustine Nyenplu allegedly manipulated several documentations including...

Read more

Hide Main content block

Top
We use cookies to improve our website. By continuing to use this website, you are giving consent to cookies being used. More details…