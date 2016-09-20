Labour Minister frowns on child labor

The Ministry of Labor has frowned on the wave of child labor in the country, stressing the need to end the practice. LabourMinister NetoZarzarLighe, Sr. said the law against child labor should be vigorously enforced to get children off the streets....
Read more...

Lawmakers abandon session

For reasons best known to them, members of the House of Representatives conspicuously abandoned their statutory duty to convene session on Thursday, 23 Februaryas many of them reportedly troopto their respective districts. The chambers of the House of...
Read more...

PYJ, Weah given ultimatum

Following recent compliant by Speaker MoustaphaCisséLôof the ECOWAS Parliament that some parliamentarians only sign for per diems and leave session, the plenary of the Liberian Senate has demanded delegates from Liberia to make report. The Liberian...
Read more...

Lonestar Cell MTN empowers market women

Liberia’s giant mobile telecommunication network Lonestar Cell MTN has embarked on a campaign of empowering market women in Montserrado County and its environs with its mobile money transaction. The Company says the campaign is intended to help...
Read more...

Sen. Grupee extolls Ellen

The head of Nimba County Legislative Caucus, Senator Thomas Grupee has extolled President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the numerous development initiatives that have taken place in Nimba County, something he said was worth commending “We owe you a...
Read more...

Ellen dedicates Saclepae City Hall

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has dedicated the Saclepae City Hall in Nimba County, named and styled in her honor. Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony, Mrs. Sirleaf told a jubilant crowd in Saclepae City of Nimba County “We are here to say...
Read more...

POLITICS

Circuit court to hear sodomy case

24-02-2017

Report emanating from the corridors of the 13th Judicial Circuit sitting in its February Term in Margibi County says the court is making every necessary effort to commence trial of...

Read more

Women charged with aggravated assault

24-02-2017

The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has charged a woman with the crime of aggravated assault. The defendant, according to a writ of arrest, wickedly slashed...

Read more

U.S.-based Liberian group partners with …

24-02-2017

  The National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) have reportedly pledged to partner with the Emancipation Movement of Liberia (EMOL) in the areas of Community Democratic...

Read more

Sports

Golf Association holds one - day Oniyama…

24-02-2017

The Liberia Golf Association or LGA has announced that it will hold a day - long Oniyama Open at the sea view National Golf Course on Sunday, 26 February in...

Read more

Montserrado wins first championship afte…

16-01-2017

Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.

Read more

Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.

20-09-2016

A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...

Read more

Business

LEC loses US$18m

23-02-2017

Liberia Electricity Corporation or LEC Managing Director Mr. Foley Sackor Says the corporation losses US$18 million per annum to power theft.Mr. Sackor told the Senate Committee on Lands, Mines and...

Read more

Court denies video recording in GW trial

22-02-2017

Criminal Court “C” has denied prosecution’s request to allow video recording and live broadcast of the economic sabotage trial of several Liberian and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials because...

Read more

MOFA explains L$20m fraud

21-02-2017

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed findings of the General Auditing Commission or GAC that the Ministry’s project Manager Mr. Augustine Nyenplu allegedly manipulated several documentations including...

Read more

Hide Main content block

Top
We use cookies to improve our website. By continuing to use this website, you are giving consent to cookies being used. More details…