NEC admits to slow VR process

The National Elections Commission or NEC has admitted to slow start of the ongoing voter’s registration across the country, but said it is because of the impression Liberians made about staffs at the commission. NEC Communication Director Joseph...
PYJ rejects salaries’ cut

The news hits Senator Prince Y. Johnson, a former rebel general, like a bombshell: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf had written lawmakers here, seeking their acquiescence to cut salaries and benefits of senior government officials in all three...
Who wants CDC, VP Boakai out?

Report reaching this paper indicates that some influential players within the international community are recommending for the exclusion of the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC headed by Senator George MannehWeah and the Standard Bearer of...
Grass-rooters take over UP

Despite the current wave of exodus of big names from the ruling Unity Party, the UP boasts here that grass-rooters are now taking over the party, maintaining that the exodus is even making it stronger. In barely three months, the ruling party has...
Lonestar Cell MTN empowers market women

Liberia’s giant mobile telecommunication network Lonestar Cell MTN has embarked on a campaign of empowering market women in Montserrado County and its environs with its mobile money transaction. The Company says the campaign is intended to help...
LRA boss co-chairs ATI

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba has been selected as one of the co-chairpersons of the Addis Tax Initiative (ATI) Steering Committee. Commissioner Tamba is also a member of the Governing Council of the...
POLITICS

I did not sign decent work bill

22-02-2017

House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay has denied signing the decent work and the pension laws of Liberia against the workforce of Liberia. Speaker Nuquay, who represents Margibi County electoral district#5, said...

Labour Minister frowns on child labor

22-02-2017

The Ministry of Labor has frowned on the wave of child labor in the country, stressing the need to end the practice.  LabourMinister NetoZarzarLighe, Sr. said the law against child...

Women charged with aggravated assault

22-02-2017

The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has charged a woman with the crime of aggravated assault. The defendant, according to a writ of arrest, wickedly slashed...

Sports

Montserrado wins first championship afte…

16-01-2017

Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.

Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.

20-09-2016

A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...

Liberia, Morocco Clash Today

31-08-2016

Liberia’s National Football team- the Lone Star, will today lock horns with their Morocco counterparts in the City of Casablanca. According to the Liberia Football Association, the Lone Star will meet with a...

Business

Court denies video recording in GW trial

22-02-2017

Criminal Court “C” has denied prosecution’s request to allow video recording and live broadcast of the economic sabotage trial of several Liberian and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials because...

MOFA explains L$20m fraud

21-02-2017

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed findings of the General Auditing Commission or GAC that the Ministry’s project Manager Mr. Augustine Nyenplu allegedly manipulated several documentations including...

Another audit at Finance

20-02-2017

Another audit has been commissioned at the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, this time focussing on the State Own Enterprise (SOE) Unit at the ministry. The audit which has been...

