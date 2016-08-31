POLITICS
I did not sign decent work bill
22-02-2017
House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay has denied signing the decent work and the pension laws of Liberia against the workforce of Liberia. Speaker Nuquay, who represents Margibi County electoral district#5, said...Read more
Labour Minister frowns on child labor
22-02-2017
The Ministry of Labor has frowned on the wave of child labor in the country, stressing the need to end the practice. LabourMinister NetoZarzarLighe, Sr. said the law against child...Read more
Women charged with aggravated assault
22-02-2017
The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has charged a woman with the crime of aggravated assault. The defendant, according to a writ of arrest, wickedly slashed...Read more
“We’ll not have military coup again”
Lawmaker wants budget for National ID
Bong residents appeal for safe drinking water
Gov’t request live screening of bribery trial
Man stabs security officer to death
Ex-minister decries salaries disparity
Peace sustainability rests with young people
Citizen opposes aspirant
IRCL claims discrimination in VR Process
YALI launches Citizens Education Project
Sports
Montserrado wins first championship afte…
16-01-2017
Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.Read more
Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.
20-09-2016
A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...Read more
Liberia, Morocco Clash Today
31-08-2016
Liberia’s National Football team- the Lone Star, will today lock horns with their Morocco counterparts in the City of Casablanca. According to the Liberia Football Association, the Lone Star will meet with a...Read more
Mighty Barrolle get L$100,000 fine
Referees told to uphold integrity
Mourinho Finally En route to Man-U
Liberian Referee Joins 33 Others
Lone Star to finish Djibouti today
Coach Chibly hopeful of championship despite defeat
BYC2 off to Morocco
Monrovia Club Breweries eyes victory
Embassy of the State of Qatar – Monrovia celebrates National Sport Day 2016
Nimba United hosts Union Douala Sunday
Business
Court denies video recording in GW trial
22-02-2017
Criminal Court “C” has denied prosecution’s request to allow video recording and live broadcast of the economic sabotage trial of several Liberian and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials because...Read more
MOFA explains L$20m fraud
21-02-2017
Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed findings of the General Auditing Commission or GAC that the Ministry’s project Manager Mr. Augustine Nyenplu allegedly manipulated several documentations including...Read more
Another audit at Finance
20-02-2017
Another audit has been commissioned at the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, this time focussing on the State Own Enterprise (SOE) Unit at the ministry. The audit which has been...Read more
GOL signs US $ 20m agreement
LEC CLAIMS BIG LOSSES
WFP brings critical food relief after Ebola outbreak
Lonestar Cell MTN launches ‘21Days of Y’ello Care'
PPCC boss calls for business registration
Liberia signs US$20m loan for RIA’s rehabilitation