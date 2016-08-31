POLITICS
Gov’t request live screening of bribery …
21-02-2017
Prosecutors are requesting the Criminal Court “C” to allow live videorecording and broadcast of the ongoing economic sabotage trial ofseveral Liberian officials and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials tovindicate...Read more
Man stabs security officer to death
21-02-2017
Dozens of marketers and ordinary members of the public who were going about their normal businesses ran helter-skelter when a man in his mid-30s, believed to be a coconut seller...Read more
Ex-minister decries salaries disparity
21-02-2017
Former Justice Minister Cllr. Benedict F. Sannoh is recommending that the next government after the October 10 elections should review salaries disparity between the Executive, state-owned enterprises and the Liberian...Read more
Peace sustainability rests with young people
Sports
Montserrado wins first championship afte…
16-01-2017
Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.Read more
Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.
20-09-2016
A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...Read more
Liberia, Morocco Clash Today
31-08-2016
Liberia’s National Football team- the Lone Star, will today lock horns with their Morocco counterparts in the City of Casablanca. According to the Liberia Football Association, the Lone Star will meet with a...Read more
Business
MOFA explains L$20m fraud
21-02-2017
Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed findings of the General Auditing Commission or GAC that the Ministry’s project Manager Mr. Augustine Nyenplu allegedly manipulated several documentations including...Read more
Another audit at Finance
20-02-2017
Another audit has been commissioned at the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, this time focussing on the State Own Enterprise (SOE) Unit at the ministry. The audit which has been...Read more
GOL signs US $ 20m agreement
17-02-2017
The National Investment Commission or NIC and the Sethi FaroIn corporated have signed an investment agreement worth US$20 million,having reached a plan for the construction of a metal script and...Read more
