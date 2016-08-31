Lonestar Cell MTN empowers market women

Liberia’s giant mobile telecommunication network Lonestar Cell MTN has embarked on a campaign of empowering market women in Montserrado County and its environs with its mobile money transaction. The Company says the campaign is intended to help...
LRA boss co-chairs ATI

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba has been selected as one of the co-chairpersons of the Addis Tax Initiative (ATI) Steering Committee. Commissioner Tamba is also a member of the Governing Council of the...
MOFA explains L$20m fraud

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed findings of the General Auditing Commission or GAC that the Ministry’s project Manager Mr. Augustine Nyenplu allegedly manipulated several documentations including bank specimen card to...
Grass-rooters take over UP

Despite the current wave of exodus of big names from the ruling Unity Party, the UP boasts here that grass-rooters are now taking over the party, maintaining that the exodus is even making it stronger. In barely three months, the ruling party has...
Aspirant’s car kills 5

At least five persons died instantly and several others sustained serious injuries when a vehicle in which they were riding reportedly collided head-on with a motorbike at Todee Junction in Montserrado County. The vehicle involved in the accident is...
MOVEE reacts to Nathaniel Blamah

The opposition party Movement for Economic Empowerment or MOVEE has strongly reacted to recent criticism by the Liberia National Union (LINU) against its standard bearer, former central bank governor Mills Jones, whose policy at the CBL has been...
POLITICS

Gov’t request live screening of bribery …

21-02-2017

Prosecutors are requesting the Criminal Court “C” to allow live videorecording and broadcast of the ongoing economic sabotage trial ofseveral Liberian officials and U.K. - based Sable Mining officials tovindicate...

Man stabs security officer to death

21-02-2017

Dozens of marketers and ordinary members of the public who were going about their normal businesses ran helter-skelter when a man in his mid-30s, believed to be a coconut seller...

Ex-minister decries salaries disparity

21-02-2017

Former Justice Minister Cllr. Benedict F. Sannoh is recommending that the next government after the October 10 elections should review salaries disparity between the Executive, state-owned enterprises and the Liberian...

Sports

Montserrado wins first championship afte…

16-01-2017

Following a complete lion fight between Montserrado and Maryland Counties on Sunday, 15 December, Montsorrado won its first championship against Maryland in Liberia’s National County Sports Meet.

Liberian signs 2-year deal in U.S.

20-09-2016

A Liberian footballer based in the United States Emmanuel N. Elkins has signed a two-year deal with Maryland Blues – an American 2nd division club. Maryland blues (previously of LFK Maryland)...

Liberia, Morocco Clash Today

31-08-2016

Liberia’s National Football team- the Lone Star, will today lock horns with their Morocco counterparts in the City of Casablanca. According to the Liberia Football Association, the Lone Star will meet with a...

Business

Another audit at Finance

20-02-2017

Another audit has been commissioned at the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, this time focussing on the State Own Enterprise (SOE) Unit at the ministry. The audit which has been...

GOL signs US $ 20m agreement

17-02-2017

The National Investment Commission or NIC and the Sethi FaroIn corporated have signed an investment agreement worth US$20 million,having reached a plan for the construction of a metal script and...

